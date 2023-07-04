Virginia Chandler

Virginia Chandler

Virginia Elizabeth Chandler, 99, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Lawrence County, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center in Matthews, North Carolina.

Per her request, a private graveside service will be conducted for the immediate family only.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

