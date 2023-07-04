WiffleMania II tournament at ILL July 29

Published 9:32 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

This sequel isn’t just for viewing. It’s interactive.

Email newsletter signup

WiffleMania II returns to the Ironton Little League on Friday, July 28, as the tournament brings back the sport with rapidly growing interest.

The tournament fee is $40 per 4-player team and guarantees at least 2 games.

Modified rules will allow a pitcher to throw to their own team.

For further information or to register, contact Jason Philyaw at (740) 646-2973.

More z RSS Twitter

National anthem more than just a song before a game

Acuña Jr. first to 20 HR, 40 seals, 50 RBI before All-Star break

Kennedy wins in MLB return as Reds beat Nationals

Trout breaks wrist; need for surgery uncertain

Print Article

  • Polls

    he Lawrence County Fair is next week. Does your family usually attend it?”

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections