WiffleMania II tournament at ILL July 29 Published 9:32 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

This sequel isn’t just for viewing. It’s interactive.

Email newsletter signup

WiffleMania II returns to the Ironton Little League on Friday, July 28, as the tournament brings back the sport with rapidly growing interest.

The tournament fee is $40 per 4-player team and guarantees at least 2 games.

Modified rules will allow a pitcher to throw to their own team.

For further information or to register, contact Jason Philyaw at (740) 646-2973.