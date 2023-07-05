EDITORIAL : Those behind the scenes Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

If you were out over the Independence Day weekend, there were activities up and down the river for families to enjoy.

Whether it was Family Fun Days in Coal Grove, Summer Motion in Ashland, fireworks on the river near South Point, or a parade and fireworks Greenup, there were plenty options to get out and enjoy the holiday.

From children meeting Holly Forbes, a contestant from “The Voice” and getting her autograph, to a child getting their first ride on a Ferris wheel, to families enjoying the riverfront for a fireworks show, these events will provide memories those growing up will treasure for a lifetime.

Festivals take a lot of organizing and have many a volunteer working, while the fireworks were a joint project by South Point, Kenova, Catlettsburg and the Boyd County Fiscal Court.

While such things happen each year and are expected, it can be easy to overlook all of the effort that goes into planning them, as well as the police who work over the holiday to keep crowds safe.

A good time was had by many over the last few days and we thank all who put together such a wide array of events.