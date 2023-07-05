Robert Howe Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Robert Howe

Robert M. Howe, 59, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Howe.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, officiated by Pastor Charles Dennison.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.