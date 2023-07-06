Two Scioto deaths investigated as apparent murder-suicide Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

LUCASVILLE — Two deaths, from two separate fires, are being investigated in Scioto County in what the sheriff’s office says is an apparent murder-suicide.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his office received a 911 call at approximately 3:53 p.m. on Saturday, in which the caller stated that there was a fire located at 13300 U.S. Highway 23 in Lucasville.

The caller advised that he was at that location.

Deputies were in the area of the call when dispatched.

]Valley Township Fire Department was dispatched to this location. Norfolk Southern Railroad were contacted to shut down train traffic in the area.

This action was taken so that emergency responders could respond appropriately, the sheriff’s office said.

The caller advised that there was another fire located on Nesbitt Road in Lucasville.

The caller advised that his father was deceased at that location and that he had killed him. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office did receive 911 calls of a fire located at 227 Nesbitt Road. Deputies, as well as Jefferson Township Fire Department, responded to this location.

The Scioto County Coroner was contacted and responded to both locations.

A detective from the sheriff’s office, along with investigators with the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office, responded to both fire scenes. The State Fire Marshall’s Office will be investigating both fires.

A body was recovered from the scene of both fires and were transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The caller identified himself as John Thomas (J.T.) Grooms II, 27, of 13300 U.S. 23 Lucasville. He identified his father as John Grooms. John Grooms, 76, of 227 Nesbitt Rd. in Lucasville.

Thoroughman states that there were numerous fire departments that responded to the scene of both fires — Valley Township, Jefferson Township, Morgan Township, Union Township, Rubyville, Rosemount and South Webster Fire Departments.

This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Jackson at 740-354-7566.

Anyone with information about the fires should contact the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office at 614-752-7106 or Toll Free at 800-589-2728.