USDA reminds producers to file crop acreage reports by July 17

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their local U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) office before the applicable deadline, which for many places and crops is July 17. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) also reminds producers with login access to farmers.gov of several features that can help expedite acreage reporting, such as the ability to view, print and label maps.

“Regardless of the size of your operation or its location – rural or urban – filing an accurate and timely crop acreage report is an important step in receiving USDA program benefits, including safety net, conservation, and disaster assistance support,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Once you’re finished planting, please call your FSA county office to make an appointment to report your acres. While you’re there, you can also check with your local FSA staff to see if there are any other program applications that can be completed during the same office visit. Additionally, if you have a farmers.gov profile or if you’d like to create one, log in to prepare your maps to save time.”

An acreage report documents the crops grown and their intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, is necessary to participate in many USDA programs. July 17 is a major deadline for most crops, but acreage reporting deadlines vary by county and by crop.

Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant but were unable to plant because of a natural disaster. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date. Final planting dates are established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) and vary by crop, planting period and county.

To learn more about FSA programs, producers can contact their local USDA Service Center.