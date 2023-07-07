Janet Woods Published 10:26 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Aug. 8, 1946–July 3, 2023

Janet “Susie” Woods, 76, of Ironton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, July 3, 2023.

Susie was born Aug. 8, 1946 in Ironton, a daughter of the late Elwood Riggs and Eloise (Kratzenberg) Riggs.

She was also preceded in death by her husband and best friend of forty-two years, Thomas L. Woods.

Susie was a 1965 graduate of Ironton High School.

She retired as the board clerk at Lawrence County MRDD and was a faithful servant at First Baptist Church in Ironton.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother; Jack Riggs; her sister; Betty Jo Gallion; and her mother-n-law; Helen Duty Webb.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter; Debra (Ralph) Fitzgerald; her son, Thomas L. (Cathy) Woods II; her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Maggie) Delong, Steven (Devin) Delong, Taylor Woods, Lesley (Jimmy) Roseberry and Mackenzie (Cody) Massie; her brother, James (Patricia) Riggs; a sister-in-law, Helen Riggs; a host of nieces and nephews, whom she loved so much; and all of her great-grandchildren (the loves of her life); Caige, Alexander, Lucy, Mollie, Delaney, Gwen, MaKenna, Jenna, Raiden, Ellie and Tyler.

Susie was “Nan” to so many more.

She loved her church family and friends dearly, especially her “Ya-Ya’s”.

She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 305 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church in Susie’s honor.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.