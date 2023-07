Linda Russell Published 2:41 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Linda M. Russell, 79, of South Point, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Best Care Health & Rehab, Wheelersburg.

Service details are incomplete at this time.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.