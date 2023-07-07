Michael Blagg Published 10:29 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Michael Blagg

Michael Lee Blagg, 48, of Pedro, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with Ronnie Blagg and Steven Blagg officiating. Burial will follow in Vernon Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.