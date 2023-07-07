Robert Miller Published 11:15 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Robert Lee Miller, 86, of Chesapeake, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Miller.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.