Taylor Haney Jr.

Taylor Lee Haney Jr., 64, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be 2–3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

