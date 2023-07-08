Calendar July 8-July 17 Published 5:04 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Send calendar items to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Today

Hanging Rock Village Council Meeting

The Hanging Rock Village Council will meet 8 a.m. at the Hanging Rock Municipal Building, 400 Main St., Hanging Rock. Public is invited to attend.

VFW Post 6878 Breakfast

The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will hold their monthly breakfast 8–10:30 a.m. Adult cost is $7 and children 10 and under are $4. Everyone is welcome and to-go is available. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The Auxiliary will also have a bake sale-great goodies at bargain prices.

Sunday

Lawrence County Fair Opening Ceremonies

Opening ceremonies for the Lawrence County Fair, which runs from July 8-15, and crowning of fair king, queen and princess will take place in the Large Animal Barn at the fairgrounds at 2 p.m. Admission is $10, $5 for those age 65 and older and no charge for those under two years of age

Monday

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Tuesday

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the BOE offices.

Storm Water Task Force Meeting

The Storm Water Task Force will have its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Rome Township Maintenance Building, 9644 Co. Rd. 107 Proctorville.

July 15

Memorial Ride

The 8th annual Sgt. Justin B. Allen Memorial Ride will begin at VFW Post 8850 in Ironton at 10 a.m. and wrap up at The Laidback. Registration is $10 for veterans, $15 for civilians and $10 for passengers. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SgtJustinBAllenMemorialRide.

Grill Off

There will be grill-off and vendor fair from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Franklin Independent Baptist Church, 100 Seneak Ave., Franklin Furnace. There will be a pulled pork lunch, bake sale, vendors, free games for kids and a corn hole tournament. Grilled items can be sampled and voted on. Call 740-646-9172 or 740-354-3901 to register as a grilling contestant or vendor. Deadline to register is June 29.

Pie Social

The Lawrence County Museum will be hosting their annual pie contest/pie social at 2 p.m.

There will be amateur and business class categories. All pies must be homemade. To enter the contest, bring the pie to the museum by 2 p.m. After winners are announced, all attendees will be able sample the pies. The event is free and open to the public.

July 17

Amateur Radio Meeting

The Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association meets at 7 p.m. at the JROC center, 715 Lane Street Suite 300, Coal Grove. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Lawrence Township Trustees Meeting

The Lawrence Township Trustees will meet at 4:15 p.m. at the Kitts Hill Fire Department.

Fayette Township Trustees Meeting

The Fayette Township Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. at the Burlington Fire Station.

Ironton Schools Board Meeting

The Ironton Schools Board will meet 5:30–6:30 p.m. in the Ironton High School Cafeteria, 1701 S. 7th St., Ironton. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity.

South Point BOE Meeting

The South Point Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the BOE office. Future regularly scheduled board meetings with take place on the third Monday of each month.