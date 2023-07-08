Campaign shaping up Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Candidates pick up petitions, file to run

The deadline for candidates to file for this November’s general election is just over a month away and a look on Wednesday at who has picked up petitions for nominating signatures gives an idea of what the general election ballot will look like.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 to turn in nominating petitions.

Email newsletter signup

• In the Ironton Municipal Judge race, incumbent Kevin Waldo has filed to run for another term. Meanwhile, in the Chesapeake Municipal Judge race, incumbent Donald Capper has filed to run again. Neither of the judges face any opposition at this point, with no other candidates picking up petitions to collect signatures.

• The Ironton mayor’s race shows a crowded field with incumbent Samuel Cramblit II having picked up petitions.

He faces five challengers — Hugh Scott have picked up and filed his petitions, while Amanda Cleary, Kelly Greco-Smith, Chris Perry and Anthony Bazell have picked up petitions.

In the city council race, Jacob Hock, Mike Pierce, Sandra Gayhart and Chris Haney have picked up petitions.

• • •

In addition to Ironton’s race, villages throughout the county will see mayoral and council races on the ballot:

• In Athalia, William Ward has picked up petitions for mayor, while Ervin Napier has done so for council.

• In Proctorville, where incumbent Mayor Rick Dunfee is retiring, William Elliott has filed signatures for that office, Darrell Legg has picked up petitions for clerk and Brian Taylor has filed for council.

• In South Point, incumbent Mayor Jeff Gaskin has picked up petitions, while Rocky McCoy has done so for council.

• In Coal Grove, incumbent Mayor Gary Sherman has picked up petitions to run again, while challengers Andy Holmes, Michael McKenzie and Jacob Travis have also obtained petitions for that office.

Incumbent council members Denise Paulus and Robin Heaberlin have picked up petitions to run again.

• In Hanging Rock, Carole Goldcamp has picked up petitions for clerk treasurer, while David Hopper has done so for council

• In Chesapeake, which has seen three mayors over the last term, due two resignations, no candidate has picked up petitions for that office, nor for council.

• • •

Townships across the county will also have offices up for a vote on the fall ballot:

• In Aid, Rodney Littlejohn has filed for a trustee seat, while Wayne Taylor has picked up petitions for fiscal officer.

• In Decatur, Tim Boggs has picked up petitions for a trustee seat.

• In Elizabeth, Travis Boggs and Shannon Summers have picked up petitions for trustee seats, while Kathy Bamer has done so for fiscal officer.

• In Fayette, Terry Wise has picked up petitions for fiscal officer, while Justin Gibson,

Tim McMaster, Roger Riggs and Travis Wise have done so for trustee seats.

• In Hamilton, Benny Kerns has filed for a trustee seat, while Tony Hopper has picked up petitions for fiscal officer.

• In Lawrence, Mark Cade and Adam Gilmore have filed for trustee seats, while Lori Morris has done so for fiscal officer.

• In Mason, Brad Carpenter has filed for fiscal officer, while Paul Hayes has done so for a trustee seat. Kenneth Whitehead has picked up petitions for a trustee seat.

• In Perry, Matt Malone has filed for a trustee seat, while Bill Nance and Teresa Lawless have picked up petitions. Jeff Joseph has picked up petitions for fiscal officer.

• In Rome, Bob Mays has filed for a trustee seat, while Cheryl Jenkins has filed for fiscal officer.

• In Symmes, Linda Carpenter and Patty Belville have picked up petitions for fiscal officer, while Cecil Mays has done so for a trustee seat.

• In Union, Shelley Pinkerman has filed for fiscal officer, while Dain Spears has done so for a trustee seat.

• In Upper, Craig Thomas has filed for a trustee seat.

• In Washington, Douglas Dickness has picked up petitions for a trustee seat, while Katrenda Lewis has done so for fiscal officer.

• In Windsor, Donald Rigney has picked up petitions for a trustee seat, while Hazel Humphrey has done so for fiscal officer.

• • •

The November ballot will also feature a number of school board races.

• In the Lawrence County Educational Service Center race, Jeff Floyd has filed for a seat on the board, while Jon Collier, Jeremy Clay and Larry Maynard have picked up petitions.

• In the Chesapeake school district, Kyle Webb, Chuck Oldaker and Arthur Suiter have filed for board seats, while Nate Adkins, Glen Chapman have picked up petitions.

• In the Dawson-Bryant school district, Adam Blackburn has filed for a board seat, while Rebecca Gannon, Shanna Murphy, Jessica Bryant and Vivian Schug have picked up petitions.

• In the Fairland school district, Robyn Chapman and Mark Hall have filed for board seats, while Jason Gorby, Christopher Ball, Tony Black II and Larry Maynard have picked up petitions.

• In the Ironton school district, Sasha Riley has filed for a board seat, while Michael Wirzfeld, Erica Friesenhengst, Jodi Rowe, Joan Igo and Jasun Walker have picked up petitions.

• In the Rock Hill school district, Jonathan Dillon has filed to run for a board seat, while Mark Harper and David Stapleton have picked up petitions.

• In the South Point school district, Eric Riley and Stacey Thacker have picked petitions to run for board seats.

• In the Symmes Valley school district, Timmy Hayes, Adam Corn and Montana Runnels have picked up petitions to run for board seats.

• • •

In addition to November’s general election, there will also be a statewide special election on Aug. 8, in which voters will decide on a ballot initiative that would raise the threshold to change the state’s constitution through ballot measures.