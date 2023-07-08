EDITORIAL: And so it begins Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Crowds will begin flocking to Rome Township today, for what is one of the two biggest events each year in Lawrence County.

Along with the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade, the Lawrence County Fair is a major draw, with crowds of thousands enjoying the rides, grandstand entertainment and midway attractions.

And many of those are there to support the fair’s central purpose — to provide a showcase for youth in the county’s agriculture programs.

Hundreds of volunteers and 4-H members will take part in the livestock and other competitions each day at the event.

These will culminate in the livestock auctions on Saturday, in which all proceeds will go directly to the youth. These financial rewards can make a large impact, whether it is for a down payment on a first car, put toward college or used toward future 4-H projects.

The auctions usually draw a host of regional businesses and individuals as buyers and the generosity on display is strong.

We encourage all to attend the fair and to support these young farmers in their efforts.