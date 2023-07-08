If the thrill is gone, God can reignite the spark Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Relationships tend to start off with the excitement and thrill of new love but then tend to cool down over time.

That is why every married couple must be intentional to keep the “home fires” burning for their spouse.

Even the most committed couple can find themselves taking each other for granted if they’re not careful.

The following humorous timeline gives an example of how love can cool down in a marriage:

• First year of marriage: “Sugar dumpling, I’m really worried about my baby girl.

You’ve got a bad sniffle and there’s no telling about these things with all the strep going around. I’m taking you to the hospital this afternoon for a general checkup and a good rest. I know the food’s lousy, but I’ll be bringing your meal in from Rozzini’s. I already have it all arranged with the floor manager.”

• Second year: “Listen darling, I don’t like the sound of that cough. I’ve called Doc Miller to rush over here. Now you go to bed like a good girl.”

• Third year: “Maybe you had better lie down, honey. There’s nothing like a little rest when you feel lousy. I’ll bring you some soup.”

• Fourth year: “Now look, dear, be sensible. After you’ve fed the kids and got the dishes done and the floor finished, you’d better lie down.”

• Fifth year: “Why don’t you take a couple of aspirin? That will help you keep going.”

• Sixth year: “I wish you’d just gargle or something instead of sitting around barking like a seal all evening.”

• Seventh year: “For Pete’s sake, stop sneezing! Are you trying to give me pneumonia?”

Does any of that sound familiar?

If so, your love may be cooling down and it’s time to rekindle the relationship.

Apostle Paul explained that your marriage relationship is more important than the relationship with your parents and your children.

In fact, your relationship with God is the only thing that has a higher priority than your marriage!

He wrote in Ephesians 5:31 & 33, “For this cause shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh.

Let every one of you in particular so love his wife even as himself; and the wife see that she reverence her husband.”

When Winston Churchill was prime minister of Great Britain, his marriage was considered one of the best examples in England of true loyalty and love.

Often, when he gave a speech in the House of Commons, he would not begin until he had received a sign from her.

Later in his life, someone interviewed Mr. Churchill and asked, “If you could live again, what would you want to be?”

With a twinkle in his eye, Churchill replied, “Mrs. Churchill’s next husband.”

What a benediction on marriage and what a monumental compliment for one’s spouse!

If your marriage needs some work, ask God for help—He’s the greatest marriage counselor you can find.

After all, marriage and family were His ideas!

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.