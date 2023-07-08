ILL 11under All-Stars stay focused to rout Northwest Published 10:43 pm Saturday, July 8, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Ironton Little League 11under All-Stars can really play when they put the ball in play.

Email newsletter signup

Ironton banged out 11 hits to back a trio of pitchers and beat the Northwest All-Stars 16-6 on Saturday.

Ironton coach Jason Philyaw said it was a total team effort.

“Our kids were focused and ready to play. We made good contact throughout the lineup and put the ball in play,” said coach Philyaw.

“Defensively, we made a few mistakes but that’s OK. We were able to put those behind us and get back on track. I’m really proud of these kids, they way they have improved in the past month.”

Leading the hit parade was Jaxson McClellan who went 4-4 with a double and drove in 5 runs.

Luke Philyaw was 2-3 with an RBI, Aiden Meyers 2-4, Trace Erlenwein 1-3 with a triple and RBI, Jaxon Roach 1-2, Christian Castle 1-3 and Tavion Royal had an RBI.

Erlenwein went 3.2 innings to get the win. He gave up only one hit, 5 runs of which 4 were earned, he walked 5 but struck out 10.

McClelan worked 0.2 on an inning giving up 2 hits, one earned run and 3 walks. Luke Philyaw finished up the final 2 outs and had a strikeout and a walk.

The two teams will meet again at 5:30 on Sunday. Ironton can win the district by beating Northwest and earn a berth in the state tournament.

“We know we’e accomplished nothing yet,” said coach Philyaw.

“Northwest has a good team and they’ll come out and try to do the same thing to us (Sunday). We have to be locked in again.”

Northwest 100 41 = 6 3 9

Ironton 51073=16111

Noah M., Easton R (4), Brendyn R (4) and Ashton A. Troy Erlenwein, Jaxson McClellan (4), Luke Philyaw (5) and Trace Fraley, Jaxon Roach (5). W-Erlenwein (IP-3.2, H-1, R-5, ER-4, K-10, BB-5). McClellan (IP-0.2, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-0, BB-3). Philyaw (IP-0.2, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-1). L-Noah M (IP-3.0, H-6, R-6, ER-2, K-3, BB-2). Easton (IP-0.1, H-2, R-6, ER-6, K-0, BB-2). Brendyn (IP-1.1, H-3, R-4, ER-2, K-2, BB-2). Hitting-Northwest: Easton R 1-3 RBI, Ashton A 1-1 2B RBI, Jaxon L. 1-2 2B; Ironton: Aiden Meyers 2-4, Luke Philyaw 2-3 RBI, Jaxson McClellan 4-4 2B 5-RBI, Trace Erlenwein 1-3 3B RBI, Christian Castle 1-3, Tavion Royal RBI, Jaxon Roach 1-2.