Ironton 11u all-star fall to Northwest Published 9:08 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — One bad apple doesn’t spoil the whole bunch and one bad game didn’t spoil the Ironton Little League 11under All-Stars’s chances.

Ironton needed a win to capture the District 11 championship and earn a berth in the state tournament. But Ironton lost 14-0 in 4 innings on Sunday to the Northwest All-Stars to set up a showdown between the teams at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Green Little League.

The winner of Monday’s game will claim both the district title and state berth. Ironton beat Northwest 16-6 on Saturday to claim the winner’s bracket in the double elimination tournament.

Ironton was limited to just one hit — a single bye Aiden Meyers.

Northwest used a big 11-run second inning to put the game away.

Ironton 000 0 = 0 1 2

Northwest3(11)0x=1490

Jaxson McClellan, Luke Philyaw (2), Aiden Meyers (2), Jaxon Roach (3) and Trace Fraley. Easton R and James P. W-Easton (IP-4.0, H-1, R-0, K-4, BB-4). L-McClellan (IP-1.1, H-6, R-10, ER-9, K-3, BB-3). Philyaw (IP-0.1, H-3, R-4, ER-4, K-1, BB-2). Meyers (IP—2., H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-3). Roach (IO-0.2, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Aiden Meyers 1-2; Northwest: James P 1-3 RBi, Noah M 1-1 RBI, Brendyn R 2-2 2-RBI, Mesa C 1-3 2-RBI, Ashton A 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Jaxon L 1-1 RBI, Braxton S 1-1 RB(I, Jude M 1-1 RBI, Carter C RBI.