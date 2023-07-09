New South Point officer sworn in Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

SOUTH POINT — Mayor Jeff Gaskin administered the oath to the newest recruit for South Point’s police department on Tuesday.

Bryce Adkins was sworn in as a part time officer at the July meeting of village council.

Gaskin said, with the addition of Adkins to the force, South Point’s police are now at “full strength.”

He said the council also discussed “properties that need cleaned up” in the village, whether due to old cars, weeds or junk.

Gaskin said notices have been sent and that the council agreed to give him more authority to “crack down” on such properties.

The council also heard a presentation from the Rural Community Assistance Partnership regarding water projects in the village.

This includes a new $700,000 water well, which Gaskin said is “one hundred percent paid for” through a grant from the Ohio Department of Environmental Protection.

The EPA had required the village to shut down one well and is funding the construction of a new one.

South Point’s water supply comes from the well system, rather than the Ohio River.

Gaskin said plans for the new well are “moving along” and an environmental study must be completed next, which is estimated to take eight months.

Gaskin also gave an update on work on Tiffany Lane, in which two blocks of roadway are being rebuilt. The site has had problems with slippage for several years.

Gaskin said work there is “moving along slowly,” and that workers had found water and sewer lines that “were not in the place we thought” and that re-engineering would need done.

In addition, he said, in addition, they have discovered several “dangerous washouts” in which the surface beneath the roadway had been undercut.

When the $950,000 project is completed, which will include a repair to the ground, as well as a new roadway, the street is to be up to standards used by the Ohio Department of transportation.