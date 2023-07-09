Stephens announces funding for local projects Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

Community center, riverfront included in budget

COLUMBUS — Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-93, announced on Wednesday that funding for two projects in Chesapeake is included in the state budget, approved by the Ohio General Assembly.

“As your representative, I have championed meaningful investments that will impact our communities,” Stephens said in a news release. “The projects included in this budget are impactful and will encourage growth in our region for years to come.”

Stephens notes the Chesapeake River Front Development Project will receive $850,000 under the proposal. Additionally, the Chesapeake Community Center has been allocated $650,000.

In addition, the Gallia County Fairgrounds, located in Stephens’ district, will also receive $1.5 million in funding to make various improvements. The fair begins at the end of this month.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the budget into law, which enacts the two-year plan for Fiscal Years 2024-2025.