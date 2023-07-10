ACTC Career Services to open ‘career closet’ Published 12:00 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Helps students get proper clothes for interviews

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College is pleased to announce the opening of a Career Closet, which will support the needs of students and alumni applying for jobs who might not have access to appropriate interview attire.

ACTC is currently seeking support for this initiative from the ACTC family to “fill the closet.”

Needs for the closet include: dress shirts, pants, slacks, and skirts. Technical students interviewing for jobs might also need button-down collared shirts, plain polos, and khaki pants.

“We have a unique student population at ACTC,” said Ashley Vanderpool, director of Career Services. “Some of our students work full-time jobs while attending college, some have children at home, and some are juggling multiple hats. Sometimes they are strapped for cash. Sometimes they receive unexpected calls for interview opportunities, and their schedules only permit them to shop for interview clothing in the college. They want to make a good first impression, and they deserve to feel confident during their interview.”

Donated items need to be gently used and without stains, smoke-free, and dry cleaned or cleaned.

Modern style professional clothing is appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off beginning on Monday, July 17. Donations can be made Mondays and Tuesdays at College Drive in Room 167 and Wednesdays and Thursdays at Technology Drive in Office Complex 119.

Monetary donations can also be made through the ACTC Foundation by emailing as_foundation@kctcs.edu.

While the Career Closet at ACTC will welcome students and alumni, services will continue to be offered from our community partners who have provided interview attire in the past.

The ACTC Career Closet is the college’s latest initiative to support its students and provide them with the resources they need to ensure their success.

Other offerings include the Pathfinder Pantry, which helps combat food insecurity for students. Students can visit the Pantry and receive food and non-perishable items monthly.

“I look forward to opening the Career Closet to students and alumni of ACTC in hopes of normalizing the experience of needing some help, regardless of the reason,” said Vanderpool.

For more information, contact Career Services by emailing as_careerservices@kctcs.edu.