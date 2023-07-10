Herd’s RHP Copen taken by Dodgers in 7th round Published 7:27 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By CODY LINN

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University junior pitcher Patrick Copen was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with 220th pick of the seventh round on Monday in 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Copen is the highest Marshall draft pick since Corey Bird was the 203rd selection in the seventh round in 2016.

During the 2023 season, the right-handed pitcher struck out a team-best 83 batters, 12th most in the Sun Belt, in 72.2 innings on the bump.

The Belpre, Ohio, native was named SBC Pitcher of the Week on March 28 after he tossed a career-high 8.0 innings, conceding just three hits and matching a career-high 11 strikeouts in a 6-1 win at then-ranked No. 24 Old Dominion.