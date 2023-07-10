Reds returning home for 10-game stretch Published 7:58 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds return to action from the All-Star break this Friday night to begin a run of 10 straight home games at Great American Ball Park.

First up is a series against the division-rival Brewers and a battle for first place. It’s also Reds Hall of Fame Induction Weekend presented by PNC, with celebrations planned to commemorate the inductions of the Class of 2023 – pitcher Bronson Arroyo, pitcher Danny Graves and the late Gabe Paul, who was general manager for the Reds from 1951-1960.

Festivities on Saturday, July 15 will include the on-field Induction Ceremony presented by PNC prior to the Reds vs. Brewers game, along with a Bronson Arroyo bobblehead to fans in attendance while supplies last, also thanks to PNC. The weekend culminates on Sunday night, July 16 with the star-studded Induction Gala presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Plus, dozens of Reds Hall of Famers will be in attendance throughout the weekend to meet fans at the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.