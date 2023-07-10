Teen Ambassador applicants deadline is July 1 Published 12:00 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Symmes Valley grad encourages students to apply

COLUMBUS — The deadline for applicants for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board is coming up in a few weeks.

The application deadline is Friday, July 21, for what Yost’s office describes as “an immersive experience that offers firsthand knowledge of Ohio law and government.”

The purpose of the board is to cultivate future Ohio leaders by introducing them to the challenges and opportunities of governance. This unique program will enable students to refine their leadership skills while preparing them for a possible career in public service.

“The Teen Ambassador Board is a logical next step for young men and women who have already demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities within their schools and communities,” Yost said. “This program empowers students and provides tools and insights to make a positive impact on their next chapter in life.”

One Lawrence County student who took part in TAB is Brea Belville, a 2022 graduate of Symmes Valley High School, served on the board her junior and senior years of high school, from 2020-2022.

Belville graduated at the top of her class and was student body president. She shared her experience with The Tribune.

“During my membership, I had the privilege of meeting with Attorney General Yost, attorneys and high school students to discuss topics like state testing, civil rights, and human trafficking,” She said. “My TAB experience allowed me to reflect on several different viewpoints presented by my peers and explore the public sector of law. I encourage any student interested in government, politics, or law to apply to the program.”

Board members will actively advise the Attorney General’s Office on issues concerning their peers while collaborating with fellow students to develop innovative solutions.

The program entails two gatherings in Columbus, where board members will engage in enriching activities and discussions with elected officials. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to participate in various events and initiatives across the state, broadening their understanding of Ohio’s diverse communities.

By participating in this program, students will gain invaluable insights, forge lifelong connections and be well-equipped to shape a brighter future for Ohio.

Eligibility for the Teen Ambassador Board is open to all Ohio high school students who will be juniors or seniors during the upcoming academic year. To apply, visit https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/State-and-Local-Government/Schools/Teen-Ambassador-Board/Teen-Ambassador-Board-Application