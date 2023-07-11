Aaron Houston Published 10:13 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Aaron Houston

Feb. 26, 1975–July 4, 2023

Aaron Christopher Houston, 48, of Ironton, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

He is the son of John and Barbara (Turner) Houston and was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 26, 1975.

He was a 1993 graduate of Ironton High School.

He was a proud Air Force veteran. Aaron worked for the City of Ironton at the Ironton Sewage Plant.

Aaron was an avid video gamer, loved fishing and target shooting with his father.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, James “Jim” Houston; his grandparents, Kenneth “Bud” and Edna Turner and Marvin and Verona Houston.

Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents are his uncles, Tim Houston, of Ironton, Steve (Linda) Houston, of Villages of Florida, Florida, Rodney (June) Turner, of Lexington, Kentucky, Keith (Kathy) Turner, of Cincinnati, Michael (Dawn) Turner, of Lexington, Kentucky; his aunt; Reba Houston, of Ironton; and several cousins.

Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Calvary Cemetery. Service will be officiated by Father Ward.

Military graveside rites will be provided by VFW 8850.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.