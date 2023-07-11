Charles Yaniko Sr. Published 10:22 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Charles Yaniko Sr.

Charles Daniel Yaniko Sr., 86, of Ironton, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Keaton) Yaniko.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church, 611 Center St., Ironton, with Father Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

There will not be any visitation.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.