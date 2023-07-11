Charles Yaniko Sr.

Published 10:22 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Obituaries

Charles Yaniko Sr.

Charles Daniel Yaniko Sr., 86, of Ironton, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Keaton) Yaniko.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church, 611 Center St., Ironton, with Father Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

There will not be any visitation.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.

More Obituaries

Tommy Hall

Oma Kimes

Katherine Hall

Aaron Houston

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support or oppose the ballot measure in the special election that would raise the threshold for amending Ohio’s constitution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections