Christopher McComis Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Christopher Sean McComis, 51, of Proctorville, died Sunday, July 2, 2023 at his residence.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.