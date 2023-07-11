Free joint pain screening set for Aug. 3 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

IRONTON – Injury, arthritis, illness or normal wear and tear can cause joint pain.

King’s Daughters is offering a free screening to help pinpoint the cause of pain, discomfort and loss of mobility.

The screenings are being provided by nurse practitioner Luke Lester, APRN, from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton, 912 Park Ave.

Appointments are required by calling 606-408-9751.

The noninvasive screening consists of a consultation with Lester and is limited to knees, shoulders and hips.

X-rays, if required, are not included. Insurance will be billed.