Free joint pain screening set for Aug. 3
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023
IRONTON – Injury, arthritis, illness or normal wear and tear can cause joint pain.
King’s Daughters is offering a free screening to help pinpoint the cause of pain, discomfort and loss of mobility.
The screenings are being provided by nurse practitioner Luke Lester, APRN, from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton, 912 Park Ave.
Appointments are required by calling 606-408-9751.
The noninvasive screening consists of a consultation with Lester and is limited to knees, shoulders and hips.
X-rays, if required, are not included. Insurance will be billed.