Ironton 11u All-Stars outscore NW to win District 11 Published 1:50 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Email newsletter signup

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Patience is a virtue. It’s also a great way to erase an early deficit and rally to win.

Trailing 8-0 in the bottom of the second inning, the Ironton 11under All-Stars began their comeback as they rallied for a 19-9 win on Monday to capture the District 11 championship and a berth in the state tournament.

“When we got down 8-0, we just became more patient and selective at the plate and that helped us gain more and more confidence,” said Ironton manager Jason Philyaw.

Ironton will play on Saturday, July 22, at noon in New Albany at Bevelhymer Park. The league is currently working on fundraisers and any donations are greatly appreciated.

Austin Ferrell and Aiden Meyers combined to get the win for Ironton. Meyers worked the final 2.1 innings for the win as he gave up only one hit, one earned run, 6 strikeouts and 4 walks. Ferrell hurled 2.2 innings giving up 6 hits, 8 runs but only 4 earned, struck out 4 and walked 6.

Christian Castle was 1-3 with a double and 3 runs batted in, Trace Fraley 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI, and Troy Erlenwein 2-3 with a triple and an RBI to pace the offense.

Jaxson McClellan went 2-2 and joined Erlenwein and Jaxon Roach to score 3 runs each. Abram Meyers was 1-1 with 2 RBI, Tavion Royal 1-1 with 2 RBI, Tatum Frazer had 3 RBI and Ryder Castle 2 RBI.

“We had so many kids who came up big. I can’t really single out anyone because everyone contributed This group embodies the team concept,” said Philyaw.

“Christian Castle had a big hit, Trace Fraley and Tavion Royal came up with some clutch hits. We were down 8-0 and the kids didn’t blink and just chipped away.”

Ironton beat Northwest 16-6 in the winner’s bracket title game. Northwest came out of the loser’s bracket and beat Ironton 14-0 to set up the decisive game on Monday.

Northwest 080 01 = 9 7 2

Ironton 03664=19101

Brendyn R and Carter. Austin Ferrell, Aiden Meyers (3) and Trace Fraley. W-Meyers (IP-2.1, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-6, BB-4). Ferrell (IP-2.2, H-6, R-8, ER-4, K-4, BB-6). L-Brendyn R (IP-4.1, H-10, R-19, ER-15, K-4, BB-14). Hitting-Northwest: Brendyn R 1-3 2B 3-RBI, Mesa C 1-3, Jaxon L 1-2, Jude M 2-2, Braxton S 1-3 RBI, Jax L RBI, Eli M RBI, Carter 1-2 RBI; Ironton: Aiden Meyers 1-4 RBI, Jaxson McClellan 2-2, Troy Erlenwein 2-3 3B RBI, Jaxon Roach 3-R, Trace Fraley 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Christian Castle 1-2 2B 3-RBI, Austin Ferrell RBI, Abram Meyers 1-1 2-RBI, Tavion Royal 1-1 2-RBI, Ryder Castle 2-RBI.