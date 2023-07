Oma Kimes Published 10:22 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Oma Kimes

Oma Jean “Jeanne” Neal Kimes, 94, of Hecla, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her home.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Pastor Matt O’Bryant officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.