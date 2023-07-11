Padres pick Herd’s RHP Addkinson in MLB draft Published 7:33 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By CODY LINN

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University junior pitcher Zac Addkison was drafted with the 461st pick in the 15th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday by the San Diego Padres.

Addkison joins Copen as Herd selections in this year’s draft. It marks the first time since 2013 the Herd has had multiple selections in the first 15 rounds of the draft when Aaron Blair was selected 36th overall in the first round and Issac Ballou was taken with 466th pick in the 15th round.

The junior righty from San Antonio, Texas, finished 2023 with a 4.60 ERA, the best among eligible Marshall pitchers, in 72.1 innings with 72 strikeouts and a .231 opponent’s batting average.

In a win at ULM on April 2, Addkison hurled 7.0 innings of one-run baseball while punching out a season-high nine Warhawks. He allowed just four hits and two walks in the outing.

He threw 6.0 innings in six starts this season as he recorded at least seven strikeouts in four appearances.