Reds add 21 players in MLB draft

CINCINNATI — The 2023 MLB Draft ended on Tuesday with the Reds using 16 of their 21 selections over the past three days on college players.

Not surprising, more than half the picks (12) were used to take pitchers. It began with the No. 7 overall pick, right-hander Rhett Lowder from Wake Forest, as Cincinnati prioritized taking pitchers with starter profiles.

One of the key players taken was high school shortstop and Clemson-commit Sammy Stafura, who wasn’t expected to be on the board when the Reds made the No. 43 overall selection.

Day 3 featured the Reds taking a flier on a two-way player in JeanPierre Ortiz from Chipola College. The organization will use Ortiz as a shortstop, but he can fall back on pitching if his skills as a hitter don’t develop.

Now begins efforts to sign as many picks as possible and get their pro careers started.

“We should have guys traveling to Goodyear (Ariz.) and starting the process shortly,” Reds amateur scouting director Joe Katuska said. “Once we figure out their ramp-up and get them back in game shape, we’ll get them onto active rosters pretty quickly.”

Round 1

Rhett Lowder, RHP

Wake Forest (NC)

Round CB-A

Ty Floyd, RHP

LSU (LA)

Round 2

Sammy Stafura, SS

Walter Panas HS (NY)

Round 3

Hunter Hollan, LHP

Arkansas (AR)

Round 4

Cole Schoenwetter, RHP

San Marcos HS (CA)

Round 5

Connor Burns, C

Long Beach State (CA)

Round 6

Ethan O’Donnell, OF

University of Virginia (VA)

Round 7

Dominic Pitelli, SS

Miami (FL)

Round 8

Carter Graham, 1B

Stanford (CA)

Round 9

Logan Van Treeck, LHP

Lipscomb University (TN)

Round 10

Graham Osman, LHP

Long Beach State (CA)

Round 11

Jack Moss, 1B

Texas A&M (TX)

Round 12

Simon Miller, RHP

University of Texas – San Antonio (TX)

Round 13

Cody Adcock, RHP

Arkansas (AR)

Round 14

Kyle Henley, OF

Denmark HS (GA)

Round 15, RHP

Dylan Simmons

Pittsburgh (PA)

Round 16

Bernard Moon, SS

Redan HS (GA)

Round 17

JeanPierre Ortiz, SS

Chipola College (FL)

Round 18

Drew Pestka

John A. Logan College (IL)

Round 19

Herick Hernandez, LHP

Miami Dade College (FL)

Round 20

Gabe Gaeckle, RHP

Aptos HS (CA)