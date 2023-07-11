Reds add 21 players in MLB draft
Published 9:11 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CINCINNATI — The 2023 MLB Draft ended on Tuesday with the Reds using 16 of their 21 selections over the past three days on college players.
Not surprising, more than half the picks (12) were used to take pitchers. It began with the No. 7 overall pick, right-hander Rhett Lowder from Wake Forest, as Cincinnati prioritized taking pitchers with starter profiles.
One of the key players taken was high school shortstop and Clemson-commit Sammy Stafura, who wasn’t expected to be on the board when the Reds made the No. 43 overall selection.
Day 3 featured the Reds taking a flier on a two-way player in JeanPierre Ortiz from Chipola College. The organization will use Ortiz as a shortstop, but he can fall back on pitching if his skills as a hitter don’t develop.
Now begins efforts to sign as many picks as possible and get their pro careers started.
“We should have guys traveling to Goodyear (Ariz.) and starting the process shortly,” Reds amateur scouting director Joe Katuska said. “Once we figure out their ramp-up and get them back in game shape, we’ll get them onto active rosters pretty quickly.”
Reds Draft
Round 1
Rhett Lowder, RHP
Wake Forest (NC)
Round CB-A
Ty Floyd, RHP
LSU (LA)
Round 2
Sammy Stafura, SS
Walter Panas HS (NY)
Round 3
Hunter Hollan, LHP
Arkansas (AR)
Round 4
Cole Schoenwetter, RHP
San Marcos HS (CA)
Round 5
Connor Burns, C
Long Beach State (CA)
Round 6
Ethan O’Donnell, OF
University of Virginia (VA)
Round 7
Dominic Pitelli, SS
Miami (FL)
Round 8
Carter Graham, 1B
Stanford (CA)
Round 9
Logan Van Treeck, LHP
Lipscomb University (TN)
Round 10
Graham Osman, LHP
Long Beach State (CA)
Round 11
Jack Moss, 1B
Texas A&M (TX)
Round 12
Simon Miller, RHP
University of Texas – San Antonio (TX)
Round 13
Cody Adcock, RHP
Arkansas (AR)
Round 14
Kyle Henley, OF
Denmark HS (GA)
Round 15, RHP
Dylan Simmons
Pittsburgh (PA)
Round 16
Bernard Moon, SS
Redan HS (GA)
Round 17
JeanPierre Ortiz, SS
Chipola College (FL)
Round 18
Drew Pestka
John A. Logan College (IL)
Round 19
Herick Hernandez, LHP
Miami Dade College (FL)
Round 20
Gabe Gaeckle, RHP
Aptos HS (CA)