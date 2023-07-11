Scioto County man arrested after an hour-long armed standoff Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

WHEELERSBURG — A Scioto County man was jailed after forcing his way into his mother’s home to retrieve firearms and then pointing a shotgun at deputies who responded on Monday.

The incident began after a woman called 911 saying her son had forced his way into her house on Bussey Road in Wheelersburg.

Deputies were advised that the son was attempting to retrieve firearms and that he was suffering from mental health issues.

Deputies went to the house and attempted to contact man.

The mother, who was close to the area, returned home. After no contact was made with the son, the mother opened the garage door and allowed deputies to enter the residence.

Deputies proceeded to the basement area in attempts to locate the son.

As they were searching the basement area, they could hear a shotgun being racked, which loads a shell into the firing chamber.

The suspect then pointed the shotgun at deputies, who exited the residence and setup a perimeter.

During negotiations with the suspect, he fired one round inside the residence.

It was later discovered that the round that was fired was fired from an inner basement bedroom. The bullet went through a closet door, struck the floor, then ricocheted into the outer basement wall.

Just after an hour of negations the suspect exited the residence with a pistol in hand, he placed the pistol on top of a vehicle and then surrendered to deputies.

Zachary Cunningham, 28, of 85 Jewell Road, Franklin Furnace, was arrested and charged with using weapons while intoxicated, criminal trespass, improperly discharging firearm at or into habituation, aggravated menacing, domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

Cunningham is being held on a $68,250 bond after appearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Thoroughman would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Portsmouth Police Department for their assistance.

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Brian Nolan at 740-354-7566.