County fair continues today
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Steer show set for tonight
The Lawrence County Fair is in full swing and will run through Saturday. Here is a look at events at the fair for the next two days.
Today
- 9 a.m. — 4-H & FFA Rabbit Showmanship, followed by Breeding Rabbits (4-H Shelter)
- 7 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Market Steer Show followed by Beef Showmanship (Large Animal Barn)
- 7:30 p.m. — FTC Wrestling (Grandstand)
Email newsletter signup
Thursday
- 9 a.m. – 4-H & FFA Market Hog Showmanship (Large Animal Barn)
- 1 p.m. — Cloverbud Carnival (4-H Shelter)
- 4 p.m. — Lawrence County Farm Bureau Pee Wee, 8 and under, Showmanship
- 5:30 p.m. — Spice of Life 4-H Livestock Costume Contest
- 6:30 p.m. — Old Timer Showmanship Show: Hogs, Goats, Lambs, Steers (Large Animal Barn)
- 7 p.m. — Monster Truck Show (Grandstand)
- 8:30 p.m. — 4-H Barn Dance & Games (Large Animal Barn)