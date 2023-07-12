County fair continues today Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Steer show set for tonight

The Lawrence County Fair is in full swing and will run through Saturday. Here is a look at events at the fair for the next two days.

Today

9 a.m. — 4-H & FFA Rabbit Showmanship, followed by Breeding Rabbits (4-H Shelter)

7 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Market Steer Show followed by Beef Showmanship (Large Animal Barn)

7:30 p.m. — FTC Wrestling (Grandstand)

Email newsletter signup

Thursday