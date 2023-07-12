County fair continues today

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

Attendees go for a spin at the Lawrence County Fair on Sunday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Rabbits await the judges for the Market Rabbit Show at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)

Steer show set for tonight

The Lawrence County Fair is in full swing and will run through Saturday. Here is a look at events at the fair for the next two days.

Today

  • 9 a.m. — 4-H & FFA Rabbit Showmanship, followed by Breeding Rabbits (4-H Shelter)
  • 7 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Market Steer Show followed by Beef Showmanship (Large Animal Barn)
  • 7:30 p.m. — FTC Wrestling (Grandstand)

Thursday

  • 9 a.m. – 4-H & FFA Market Hog Showmanship (Large Animal Barn)
  • 1 p.m. — Cloverbud Carnival (4-H Shelter)
  • 4 p.m. — Lawrence County Farm Bureau Pee Wee, 8 and under, Showmanship
  • 5:30 p.m. — Spice of Life 4-H Livestock Costume Contest
  • 6:30 p.m. — Old Timer Showmanship Show: Hogs, Goats, Lambs, Steers (Large Animal Barn)
  • 7 p.m. — Monster Truck Show (Grandstand)
  • 8:30 p.m. — 4-H Barn Dance & Games (Large Animal Barn)

