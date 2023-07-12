EDITORIAL: Allyn’s was a pillar of the city’s history Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

It was with great sadness that we heard of the passing of businessman Tom Allyn on June 26 at the age of 89.

And, with his death, the store he helmed for nearly 40 years, announced on Monday that they will be closing.

Allyn was the second generation owner of the shop, which has had three location in downtown Ironton and was founded by his father Ted, in 1930.

Through its 93-year-history, Allyn’s thrived by word of mouth, providing the kind of personal, old fashioned service that seems a rarity in today’s economy of chain stores and web retailers.

Those who knew Allyn spoke of his kindness and sense of humor, as well as his generosity.

And Allyn was well-known for his support of the local community, the kind of thing that reciprocates good will and success.

The Tribune itself was a recipient of Allyn’s support, with the shop regularly advertising in our pages and helping to bring you special sections such as our fair tab and parade guides.

Allyn’s shop was a part of the city’s history for more than half the city’s existence and is part of the memories of generations of Irontonians.

His passing, as well as the closing of the longtime family business, will leave a void in downtown and both will be greatly missed.