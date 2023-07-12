Horse show starts fair week events
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Meredith Rogers takes her horse around the poles during the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Ryley Prentice leads her horse to the ring during the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
K’Lee Murray prepares to enter the ring during the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Adrian Roman prepares to enter the ring during the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
4-H members exit the ring after talking with judge Brian Wilson during the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Brinley Prentice rides her horse around the poles during the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Meredith Rogers holds one of the many trophies she won at the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Ryley Prentice rides during the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
K’Lee Murray leads her horse from the ring during the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Meredith Rogers rides during the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Ryley Prentice leads her horse to the ring during the Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association in Ironton on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show held for first time in years
The Lawrence County Fair did not officially open until Saturday at the fairgrounds in Rome Township, but seven 4-H members competed in an event on Friday that kicked off the competitions for the week.
The Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show took place in Ironton at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association, something that county 4-H extension educator Rachael Fraley said has not happened in a few years.
“We’ve had to cancel, because of weather,” she said of the competition.
For about three hours, the 4-H members took their horses into the ring, competing in a number of disciplines, such as riding around stakes, showmanship before judges and roping.
A standout in the competition was Meredith Rogers, of Barnbusters 4-H Club and a freshman at Rock Hill High School.
Rogers took part in nearly all of the events and came in first in all but one of the ones she participated in.
It was the start of a strong week for her as, on Sunday, she was also named as first runner up in the Lawrence County fair princess pageant at the fairgrounds.
Fraley said the event on Friday was made possible, thanks to the work of volunteers year after year.
She cited one in particular, Michelle Corder, who has been volunteering, not just at the horse show, but at other 4-H events, for 20 years.
“I couldn’t do it without her,” Fraley said.
Lawrence County 4-H
Horse Show results
English showmanship
1st place – Ryley Prentice
2nd place – Kaylee Murray
Western showmanship
1st place – Meredith Rogers
2nd place – Savannah Cordle
3rd place – Adrian Roman
Ranch horse pleasure
1st place – Meredith Rogers
2nd place – Adrian Roman
Easy gaited pleasure
1st place – Ryley Prentice
English equitation
1st place – Meredith Rogers
2nd place – Ryley Prentice
Poles
1st place – Meredith Rogers
2nd place – Brinley Prentice
Barrels
1st place – McKinley Prentice
2nd place – Meredith Rogers
Ground roping
1st place – Meredith Rogers
2nd place – Brinley Prentice