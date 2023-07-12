Horse show starts fair week events Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show held for first time in years

The Lawrence County Fair did not officially open until Saturday at the fairgrounds in Rome Township, but seven 4-H members competed in an event on Friday that kicked off the competitions for the week.

The Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show took place in Ironton at the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association, something that county 4-H extension educator Rachael Fraley said has not happened in a few years.

“We’ve had to cancel, because of weather,” she said of the competition.

For about three hours, the 4-H members took their horses into the ring, competing in a number of disciplines, such as riding around stakes, showmanship before judges and roping.

A standout in the competition was Meredith Rogers, of Barnbusters 4-H Club and a freshman at Rock Hill High School.

Rogers took part in nearly all of the events and came in first in all but one of the ones she participated in.

It was the start of a strong week for her as, on Sunday, she was also named as first runner up in the Lawrence County fair princess pageant at the fairgrounds.

Fraley said the event on Friday was made possible, thanks to the work of volunteers year after year.

She cited one in particular, Michelle Corder, who has been volunteering, not just at the horse show, but at other 4-H events, for 20 years.

“I couldn’t do it without her,” Fraley said.

Lawrence County 4-H

Horse Show results

English showmanship

1st place – Ryley Prentice

2nd place – Kaylee Murray

Western showmanship

1st place – Meredith Rogers

2nd place – Savannah Cordle

3rd place – Adrian Roman

Ranch horse pleasure

1st place – Meredith Rogers

2nd place – Adrian Roman

Easy gaited pleasure

1st place – Ryley Prentice

English equitation

1st place – Meredith Rogers

2nd place – Ryley Prentice

Poles

1st place – Meredith Rogers

2nd place – Brinley Prentice

Barrels

1st place – McKinley Prentice

2nd place – Meredith Rogers

Ground roping

1st place – Meredith Rogers

2nd place – Brinley Prentice