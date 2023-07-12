Welcoming this year’s royalty
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Fair queen, king and princess crowned
Megan Foltz is in her last year of eligibility to take part in 4-H programs at the fair and, on Sunday, she got a major honor to cap off her time in the program.
Foltz was crowned as this year’s Lawrence County fair queen, after competing in the annual pageant with four others.
“I still can’t believe it,” she said of the win, noting that she had taken part in the pageant for four years and this was her first time winning a title. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Prior to the event, in which pageant contestants walk the ring at opening ceremonies in their gowns, they take part in an interview process. That, along with their contributions to 4-H and the fair, are weighed in to pick a representative for this year’s event.
Foltz, the president of Lawrence County Copperheads 4-H club, said she has been showing animals at the fair since she was a child, focusing in recent years on market chickens, but she has also shown rabbits.
A South Point high school graduate, she is the daughter of Sonya Beckett and Jimmie Foltz and a freshman at the University of Rio Grande. She also serves as treasurer for Lawrence County Teen Leaders in 4-H.
Looking back in her time on 4-H, she said one of the biggest benefits of the program for her is the social connections, allowing her to interact with people beyond “cliques” from high school.
“4-H has given me an opportunity to interact with so many people I wouldn’t have,” she said of the relationships she had made.
She said it has also helped her to prepare for the future.
“Through all the projects I’ve been involved in and the interviews I’ve done,” she said.
Coming as first runner up for queen was Sydney Hairston, while Enola Cade was second runner up.
In the younger competition, crowned as fair princess was Kirsten Dome, of Farm Hands 4-H club.
She is the daughter of Jim and Carrie Dome.
Dome regularly shows rabbits at the fair and was junior showman in that event in 2021.
“It’s so exciting,” she said of the win at the pageant.
This is her second year competing in the pageant and, last year, she was first runner up for princess.
First runner up for princess this year was Meredith Rogers was Allie Day was second runner up.
While the pageant has taken place for decades, this year saw something that was the first of its kind – the naming of a fair king.
That competition, being new, only had one entrant, Evan Clark, of Getaway Go-Getters 4-H club.
Clark, the son of Scott and Heidi Clark, is currently enlisted in the Ohio National Guard.
He said he was “hesitant” at first to enter.
“But I wanted to encourage other boys that they can be fair king,” he said, advising them to have the “courage” to enter in future years. “And it feels pretty good to be the first.”
Pageant organizer Jessi Newman said she promised Clark that he would not get something “girly,” like the traditional crown and sash. Instead, he was presented with a “feed bucket,” containing beef jerky, as well as a belt buckle.
Lawrence County Fair past queens
The following is a list of those who wore the crown as Lawrence County Fair Queen in decades past, as compiled by pageant coordinator Jessie Newman:
1963 – Linda Neal
1964 – Nancy Armstrong
1965 – Nancy Smith
1966 – Donna Kay Smith
1967 – Janice Bryant
1968 – Debbie Willis
1969 – Nancy Kline
1970 – Connie Howell
1971 – Jonna S. Miller
1972 – Opal Massie
1973 – Jamiescue Mcllwayne
1974 – Jackie Cox
1975 – Kenidee Blake
1976 – Lisa Lester
1977 – Tanya Dickerson
1978 – Angela Flemming
1979 – Kathy Spears
1980 – Penny Shannon
1981 – Terri Balmer
1982 – Chris Spanner
1983 – Lori Pittman
1984 – Keri Diamond
1985 – Lisa Dickerson
1986 – Sharon Kennedy
1987 – Elizabeth Corder
1988 – No pageant
1989 – Becky Fuller
1990 – Alicia Eldridge
1991 – Shannon Geer
1992 – Nancy Kay Peterson
1993 – Brooke Vickers
1994 – Shelly Wilson
1995 – Mary Ann Kennedy
1996 – Jenny Schwab
1997 – Rachel Simpson
1998 – Katie Garrett
1999 – Sarah Schwab
2000 – Olivia Jones
2001 – Bethany Cooke
2002 – Elizabeth Diamond
2003 – Amber Ferguson
2004 – Jessi Herrell
2005 – Rebecca Capper
2006 – Meghan Herrell
2007 – Heather Ridenour
2008 – Amanda McArthur
2009 – Chelsey Keathley
2010 – Brittany Norris
2011 – Megan Rigney
2012 – Shawna Myers
2013 – Skye Barnett
2014 – Cheryl Crawford
2015 – Kimberly Schmidt
2016 – Morgan Harper
2017 – Matison Klaiber
2018 – Montana Runnels
2019 – Morgan Klaiber
2020 – No fair, due to COVID-19 pandemic
2021 – Willow Maynard
2022 – Brea Belville