Arnold Bruce Published 11:58 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Arnold Ray Bruce, of Ironton, passed away February 1, 2014.

He was born March 22, 1950, the son of the late Clifford and Garnet Russell Bruce.

He was married to, Marta T. Hall Bruce.

He is survived by two sons, Richard Ray Bruce and Michael Eric Bruce, both of Ironton.

The funeral home is looking for anyone who may be related to Mr. Bruce. Please contact Phillips Funeral Home, at 740-532-2144 or e-mail at phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.