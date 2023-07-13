Cyndi’s teams competing in national event Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Competition runs through week

By the time you read this, competition will be underway for four teams from Cyndi’s Dance Studio, of Ironton.

Owner Cyndi Roth said students are taking part in the U.S. Twirling Association national championships in Kissimmee, Florida this week.

Roth said more than 300 teams from all over the U.S. take part in the event.

The students left earlier this week and were set to begin competing Wednesday, Roth said.

Roth said her school has taken part in the event in the past, which rotates between California, Florida and Ohio.

She said they make the trip for the two eastern U.S. locations.

The last time they took part, in 2019, they had four first place wins.

“And we’re hoping to bring that home again,” she said.

Roth said, next year, the competition will take place in Ohio, and her school will again take part.