Herd Athletics launches Marshall Dog Box
Published 7:54 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023
Huntington, W.Va- Marshall Athletics announces the launch of the limited-edition Marshall dog box. The dog box is on sale for $60 and proceeds go directly to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation to support our student-athletes. You can purchase the box here.
The dog box includes:
-Leash
-Collapsible water bowl
-Dog Tag
-Frisbee
-Bandana
-Car Sticker – Hard to see in image but sticker says… “My Dog <3’s The Herd!”
All packages will be shipped directly to your home in a custom box. Packages will ship in 4-6 weeks after purchase.