Herd Athletics launches Marshall Dog Box Published 7:54 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Huntington, W.Va- Marshall Athletics announces the launch of the limited-edition Marshall dog box. The dog box is on sale for $60 and proceeds go directly to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation to support our student-athletes. You can purchase the box here.

The dog box includes:

-Leash

-Collapsible water bowl

-Dog Tag

-Frisbee

-Bandana

-Car Sticker – Hard to see in image but sticker says… “My Dog <3’s The Herd!”

All packages will be shipped directly to your home in a custom box. Packages will ship in 4-6 weeks after purchase.