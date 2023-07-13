Herd Athletics launches Marshall Dog Box

Published 7:54 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

Huntington, W.Va- Marshall Athletics announces the launch of the limited-edition Marshall dog box. The dog box is on sale for $60 and proceeds go directly to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation to support our student-athletes.  You can purchase the box here.

The dog box includes:

-Leash

Email newsletter signup

-Collapsible water bowl

-Dog Tag

-Frisbee

-Bandana

-Car Sticker – Hard to see in image but sticker says… “My Dog <3’s The Herd!”

All packages will be shipped directly to your home in a custom box. Packages will ship in 4-6 weeks after purchase.

More z RSS Twitter

Reds homestand highlights

Wimbledon: Jabeur faces Sabalenka, Svitolina plays Vondrousova in women’s semis

With its own Major League, cricket looks for a foothold in the USA

Diaz HR gives NL All-Stars first win over AL since 2012

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support or oppose the ballot measure in the special election that would raise the threshold for amending Ohio’s constitution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections