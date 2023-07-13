ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 93/U.S. 52 Roundabouts -– The project has entered the next phase of construction. During the second phase of the project, traffic on State Route 93 will be maintained in one lane in each direction as it was in the first phase of the project. The previous ramp closures have reopened.

The following ramp closures will be active for 90 days:

– U.S. 52 Eastbound off-ramp to State Route 93.

– State Route 93 Southbound on-ramp to U.S. 52 westbound.

During the ramp closures, traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 Eastbound to State Route 141 to U.S. 52 Westbound. Estimated interim completion: Fall.

• Dean State Forest Resurfacing — Work is set to begin on July 17 for a resurfacing project at the Ranger Station and service area in Dean State Forest. Traffic impacts are expected to be minimal during construction, but may include temporary restricted access to the station. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 141 Culvert Replacement — Work has begun on a culvert replacement project on State Route 141 between County Road 97 and County Road 8. The road will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via State Route 775, State Route 217, and State Route 378. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 93 Bridge Replacement — Work has begun on a bridge replacement on State Route 93 between Buckhorn-Superior Road and Mud Hollow Road. During construction one lane of traffic will be maintained on State Route 93 using temporary signals and concrete barrier wall. Estimated completion: Fall.

• U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Work has begun for a slide repair project on U.S. 52 Westbound between Solida Road and Burlington-Macedonia Road. U.S. 52 Westbound will be reduced to one lane using concrete barrier wall for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 93 Resurfacing — Work has begun as on a resurfacing project on State Route 93 between Sand Hollow Road and Olive Furnace Road. State Route 93 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday for this construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 141 Resurfacing — Work has begun as of March 27 for a resurfacing project on State Route 141 between Township Road 134 and the Gallia County line. Principle construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures and flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer.

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing — Work has begun as of March 6 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the village of Hanging Rock and Crabtree Hollow Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on U.S. 52 throughout construction. Additional impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary exit closures. Work will begin with joint and full-depth spot repairs. Estimated completion: Summer.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.