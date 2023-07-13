Reds homestand highlights
Published 7:49 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023
Friday, July 14 – Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m. (gates open at 5:40 p.m.)
- TV:Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Barry Larkin & Jim Day)
- Radio:700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Chris Welsh)
- City Connect Friday:Reds players and coaches will wear the Nike City Connect uniform as part of City Connect Fridays.
- Fireworks Friday:Rozzi’s fireworks show presented by PNC to begin shortly after the game ends.
- All-Star Pregame Ceremony:Reds relief pitcher Alexis Díaz and Assistant Athletic Trainer Tomás Vera will be presented with a plaque commemorating their selection to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard.
- Meet & Greet at the Reds HOF:Meet and greets with new inductees and returning Hall of Famers are scheduled for 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. at the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. Full list of participants at reds.com/Induction. Free with Museum admission. Photos only, no autographs please.
- Murals with a Mission powered by PNC:Pregame and post-game ceremonies will recognize the students from the first four high schools to participate inMurals with a Mission powered by PNC: Princeton, Mason, Loveland and Dixie Heights. Starting in 2022, the Reds and PNC launched Murals with a Mission powered by PNC, with the intention of creating murals at local high schools that elevate positive social messages relevant to each school’s student body. Under the guidance of local artist Brent Billingsley and with the support of the Reds and PNC, students at the schools worked together on murals through which fellow students can feel themselves represented.
- National Anthem:11-year-old D’Corey Johnson from Louisville, Ky. will sing the National Anthem. He is currently a contestant on Season 18 of NBC’sAmerica’s Got Talent.
Saturday, July 15 – Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m. (gates open at 5:40 p.m.)
- TV:Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Barry Larkin & Jim Day)
- Radio:700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Chris Welsh)
- Bronson Arroyo Bobblehead:As part of Super Saturdays, fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of Bronson Arroyo, presented by PNC, celebrating the pitcher’s induction into the Reds Hall of Fame, while supplies last.
- Reds Hall of Fame Induction Press Conference, 5:30 p.m.:Inductees Bronson Arroyo, Danny Graves and the family of Gabe Paul will address the media at 5:30 p.m. in the Field Level Media Interview Room.
- Reds Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 6:30 p.m.:Pregame on-field ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. to officially induct Bronson Arroyo, Danny Graves and the late Gabe Paul into the Reds Hall of Fame.
- Meet & Greet at the Reds HOF:Meet and greets with new inductees and returning Hall of Famers are scheduled for 10 a.m., Noon and 2:30 p.m. at the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. Full list of participants at reds.com/Induction. Free with Museum admission. Photos only, no autographs please.
Sunday, July 16 – Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m. (gates open at 12:10 p.m.)
- TV:Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Barry Larkin & Jim Day)
- Radio:700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Chris Welsh)
- Kids Sticker Sheet:Fans 14 and younger will receive a Kids Sticker Sheet presented by First Student, while supplies last.
- Meet & Greet at the Reds HOF:Meet and greets with new inductees and returning Hall of Famers are scheduled for 10 a.m. and Noon at the Reds Hall of Fame. Full list of participants at reds.com/Induction. Free with Museum admission. Photos only, no autographs please.
Monday, July 17 – Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:10 p.m. (gates open at 5:40 p.m.)
- TV:Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Barry Larkin & Jim Day)
- Radio:700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Chris Welsh)
- Reds Country Cares:The Reds Country Cares initiative spotlights Poverty & Hunger for the month of July. Pregame ceremonies will help raise awareness on this important topic.
- Queen City LPGA:Ally Ewing, the winner of the 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch. The 2023 event is scheduled for September 6-10 at Kenwood Country Club.
Tuesday, July 18 – Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:10 p.m. (gates open at 5:40 p.m.)
- TV:Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Barry Larkin & Jim Day)
- Radio:700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Chris Welsh)
- Johnny Bench Awards Ceremony:Hall of Famer Johnny Bench and the ten winners of the 2023 Johnny Bench Awards presented by MSA Sport will be recognized during pregame ceremonies. The awards honor the top NCAA Division I male and female college catchers along with the top high school baseball and softball catchers from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. List of winners at reds.com/BenchAwards.
- 3-2-1 Tuesdays:For all Tuesday home games this season, fans can purchase $3 Buds and Bud Lights (12 oz. cans), $2 hot dogs and $1 ice cream cups, presented by Budweiser and Bud Light. Limit two of each item per person per transaction. Available at select concession stands. For more information, visit reds.com/Tuesday.
Wednesday, July 19 – Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:10 p.m. (gates open at 5:40 p.m.)
- TV:Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Barry Larkin & Jim Day)
- Radio:700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Chris Welsh)
- First Pitch:Cincinnati Bengals 2023 first-round pick and defensive end Myles Murphy will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.
- Living Liver Foundation:The Reds are teaming up with LifeCenter and the Living Liver Foundation for the inaugural Living Donor Awareness Game. Pregame ceremonies will honor living organ donors for their courage and compassion, the medical professionals that make organ transplants possible, and the caregivers that play an integral part in the process.
Thursday, July 20 – Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, 12:35 p.m. (gates open at 11:05 a.m.)
- TV:Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Barry Larkin & Jim Day)
- Radio:700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Chris Welsh)
- National Anthem:Performers from the Lachey Arts musical “label•less” will sing the National Anthem. The musical, created by former 98 Degrees band member Drew Lachey and his wife Lea Lachey, ran at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park from July 8-16.
Friday, July 21 – Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:10 p.m. (gates open at 5:40 p.m.)
- TV:Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Jeff Brantley & Jim Day)
- Radio:700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Chris Welsh)
- City Connect Friday:Reds players and coaches will wear the Nike City Connect uniform as part of City Connect Fridays.
- Fireworks Friday:Rozzi’s fireworks show presented by To Be Me to begin shortly after the game ends.
- Pride Night:In partnership with Cincinnati Pride, many of tonight’s pregame ceremonies will celebrate Pride Night at the ballpark, including the presentation of the Pride Community Night Community Advocate Award, presented by PNC. A limited number of ticket packages remain available that include a Reds Pride Hat, presented by To Be Me, at reds.com/Pride.
- Strike Out Hunger Food Drive:As part of this month’s Reds Country Cares initiative focusing on poverty & hunger, the Reds, WLWT, 700WLW and St. Vincent De Paul are partnering to Strike Out Hunger. Donate a minimum of three non-perishable food items at today’s game and receive a free ticket voucher for one of three pre-determined games later this season, limit one ticket per person. Donation barrels will be located outside the main gates on Crosley Terrace, as well as the Reds Hall of Fame Breezeway from 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 22 – Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. (gates open at 2:40 p.m.)
- TV:Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Jeff Brantley & Jim Day)
- Radio:700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Jeff Brantley)
- Reds Hawaiian Shirt:As part of Super Saturdays, adult fans in attendance will receive a Reds Hawaiian Shirt, presented by Budweiser, while supplies last.
- Strike Out Hunger Food Drive:As part of this month’s Reds Country Cares initiative focusing on poverty & hunger, the Reds, WLWT, 700WLW and St. Vincent De Paul are partnering to Strike Out Hunger. Donate a minimum of three non-perishable food items at today’s game and receive a free ticket voucher for one of three pre-determined games later this season, limit one ticket per person. Donation barrels will be located outside the main gates on Crosley Terrace, as well as the Reds Hall of Fame Breezeway from 5 to 8 p.m.
- National Anthem:Meredith Stutz, reporter and anchor for WLWT TV 5 NBC, will sing the National Anthem.
- MSA Coach of the Year:MSA Sport, a division of MSA Architects, has once again teamed up with the Reds to recognize the best high school baseball coaches in the region. During pregame ceremonies, MSA Sport will present its annual “Coach of the Year Award,” with the winner throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
Sunday, July 23 – Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:40 p.m. (gates open at 12:10 p.m.)
- TV:Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Jeff Brantley & Jim Day)
- Radio:700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Chris Welsh)
- Reds Baseball Cards:Fans in attendance will receive a pack of Reds Baseball Cards, presented by Topps.
Ticket offers for the Homestand
- Family Sundays – July 16 & 23:For all Sunday Reds home games, families can get up to three half-price tickets with the purchase of a full-price ticket, presented by Klosterman Bakery. Some restrictions apply. Available only at reds.com/Family.
- Business Day Specials – July 20:For $20, fans can purchase a View Level ticket and receive $10 in concession credits. Drop your business card in the container at a Fan Accommodation Station and you could win tickets to the next Business Day Game. Available at reds.com/SkipWork.
- Senior Days – July 20:Fans 50 and older may purchase select non-premium tickets at half-price in advance of game day only. Some restrictions apply. For more information, visit reds.com/Seniors.
- Thirsty Thursdays– July 20: For all Thursday Reds home games, fans can purchase a $30 package that includes a Field Box or Terrace Line ticket and a $10 concession credit valid for food and beverages. Available only at reds.com/Thursday.
Reds Community Fund
- Split the Pot presented by First Community Mortgage:Fans in the ballpark and at home can play Split the Pot this season at reds5050.com. The rolling jackpot is currently over $4,500 and one lucky winner will be picked following the game on July 16. During the 10-game homestand, there will be two additional drawings. The second rolling jackpot will run from July 17-20, and the third rolling jackpot will run from July 21-23. New this season, fans can purchase their tickets early for a chance to win “Early Bird” prizes that will be given away at various times throughout the season. Fans must be 18 years or older and in the state of Ohio at the time of purchase to enter. Buy tickets now and find the official rules at reds5050.com.
Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore
- Danny Graves Bobblehead:The 2023 collectible gift series continues in July with former Reds pitcher Danny Graves, who joins Bronson Arroyo and the late Gabe Paul in the Hall of Fame’s 2023 Induction class. The bobblehead, presented by Dinsmore, is free with regular-price paid admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum (or a Great American Ball Park Tour) and is available Saturdays and Sundays in July, while supplies last.
- 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Celebration – July 14-16:The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum will honor pitchers Bronson Arroyo and Danny Graves and the late general manager Gabe Paul as the Induction class of 2023. The 2023 Reds Hall of Fame Induction Celebration presented by PNC will take place July 14-16 and will include meet and greets, VIP receptions, on-field ceremonies and more. The weekend culminates with the 2023 Reds Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett at Duke Energy Convention Center. Details and tickets atredsmuseum.org.
- Doug Bair signing – July 22:The Hall of Fame’s Alumni Signing Saturday series continues on July 22 with an appearance by Doug Bair. Bair played for the Reds from 1978-1981. Formerly a member of the Pirates and Athletics before being traded to Cincinnati, Bair had a breakout season with the Reds in 1978, posting a 1.97 ERA in 70 games including 28 saves. Baird will be signing in the Williams Family Champions Gallery from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fans can purchase autograph tickets atredsmuseum.org.
- Kids and Military FREE at the Reds Hall of Fame:Kids 12 and under can always explore the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore for free, courtesy of the H.C.S. Foundation. Admission for active military and veterans is free, courtesy of the Sargent Family Foundation.