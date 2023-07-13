The end of an era Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Allyn’s Jewelers announces closure of its store

It has been a pillar of downtown Ironton for nearly a century, but a longtime city business is coming to an end.

Allyn’s Jewelers announced on Monday that they will be closing, following the death of owner Tom Allyn, who passed away on June 26 at the age of 89.

Allyn had owned and operated the store since 1984, taking over the family business after the death of his father, Ted Allyn. The younger Allyn had worked in the shop since the 1950s.

Ted Allyn founded the store in 1930, during the Great Depression, and owned and operated it with his wife, Martha.

The store’s current address at 502 S. 2nd St., is its third location over its history.

“It is with great sadness that we let our community know that, after 93 years in business, Allyns Jewelers is closing,” the store posted on their Facebook page on Monday. “We personally want to think each and every one of our customers. We couldn’t have made it this long without you and, over the years, you have become, not just customers, but friends and family.”

The store started a going-out-of-business sale on Monday and encouraged customers to come by to “see us one last time.”