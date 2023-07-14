4-H ers show market rabbits at fair
Published 12:00 am Friday, July 14, 2023
1 of 5
Avery Wilson was grand champion in the 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Emzy Carpenter was reserve champion in the 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
The 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show took place at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
Isabell Catalona was one of the competitors at the 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
The 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show took place at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
Avery Wilson was grand champion in the 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
The 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show took place at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)