4-H ers show market rabbits at fair

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Avery Wilson was grand champion in the 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

The 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show took place at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)

