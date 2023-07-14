Brian Adkins Published 8:28 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Brian “Jeff” Adkins, 59, of South Point, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Traci Willis Adkins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Paul Michael Booth officiating.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

