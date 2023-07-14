Ironton 8-10-year-old All-Stars win District 11 Published 4:52 am Friday, July 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Ironton 8-10-year-old All-Stars needed just one more win to claim the District 11 championship and a berth in the state tournament.

They got what they needed.

Behind the combined 2-hit pitching of Kayson Phillips and Griffin Rowe, Ironton blanked the Rock Hill All-Stars 6-0 on Thursday in the District 11 championship game.

Phillips got the win as he went 3.1 innings allowing one hit, striking out 10 and walking 3. Rowe finished and gave up just one hit as he fanned one and did not issue a walk.

Ironton got what proved to be the only run it needed in the first inning when Mason Holtzapfel and T.A. Sands both singled, Phillips reached on a fielder’s choice and then Rowe rand Brady Aldridge both reached on errors as Sands scored.

Ironton opened the game up with 5 runs in the third inning.

Holzapfel, Sands, Phillips and Rowe all walked for the first run. Aldridge then singled home Sands and Phillips to make it 4-0.

Nash Sands walked to load the bases, Kasen Mace hit into a fielder’s choice to score Rowe and then Aldridge scored on an error on a failed attempt for a double play.

Rock Hill threatened in the fourth when Massie and Doolin walked but T.S. Sands took a ground ball at short and stepped on second base for a force and then threw home to get the runner trying to score.

In the fifth, Chase Stamper and Eli Abrams both walked for Rock Hill. A force out erased Stamper at third base and then Nash Sands caught a line drive at third base and threw to second base to double up the runner.

Ironton had 4 hits with Holtzapfel getting half the total by going 2-2. Aldridge was 1-2 and T.A. Sands 1-3.

Stamper and Carson Loper each went 1-2 for Rock Hill.

Ironton advances to West Hamilton for the state tournament on July 22.

Fund raisers are in progress. Contact any of the league officials or coaches for a donation. Checks should be made payable to INLL or via PayPal to: IrontonLL45638@gmail.com

Ironton had 3 teams reach the state tournament and the Senior League advanced to the regionals in Peru, Illinois.

Ironton 105 000 = 6 4 1

Rock Hill 000 000 = 0 2 3

Kayson Phillips, Griffin Rowe (4) and Brady Aldridge. Kable Kline, Carson Loper (3) and Brody Doolin. W-Phillips (IP-3.1, H-1, R-0, K-10, BB-3) Rowe (2.2), H-2, R-0, K-1, BB-0). L-Kline (IP-2.0, H-2, R-5, K-0, BB-5). Loper (IP-4, H-2, R-1, K-1, BB-4). Hitting-Ironton: Mason Holtzapfel 2-2, Brady Aldridge 1-2, T.A. Sands 1-3; Rock Hill: Chase Stamper 1-1, Carson Loper 1-2.