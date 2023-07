Michael Stamper Published 8:30 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Michael Stamper, 68, of Ironton, died Sunday, July 9, 2023.

There are no funeral services scheduled.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family in their time of need.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.