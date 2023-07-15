A grand debut Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

1 of 9

First-time participant wins top honor in steer show

ROME TOWNSHIP — “It feels great,” Addelynn Evans, said at the midway point of Wednesday’s 4-H Market Steer competition at the Lawrence County Fair.

She had just come out on top for the big honor of the night – grand champion in that competition.

Email newsletter signup

Taking her steer into the ring, she won, not only in her classes, but the overall title.

It was an emotional moment for her, as she became visibly choked up and gave her animal an embrace as the banner was presented to her.

Reserve champion in the competition was Kinsley Moore, with Isabella Kerns coming in third place and Gunnar Daniels coming in fourth.

“And it’s my first year showing!” she said, stating she was ready to take part in the following Beef Showmanship competition.

And it was in that event that Evans, 9, of Decatur Buckles and Boots 4-H club, also won the top honor for her age bracket, being named as junior showman.

Senior showman in that event went to Alec Beckett.

Evans had received praise from the steer showmanship judge, who noted that she was able to get her cow to go where she wanted and noted the intensity of her concentration.

Her wins in the steer show followed up her performance earlier in the evening in the preceding 4-H & FFA Beef Breeding and Market Feeder Show.

In the earlier show, Hannah Leith was named grand champion in beef breeding, while Colt Lambert was reserve.

In the beef feeder category, Izzy Williams was grand champion, while Evans was reserve champion.

In the showmanship competition for that event, Sara Leith was senior showman, while Evans was junior showman.

All of the competitions drew a crowd, with the main barn at the fairgrounds packed, as is the case each year.

Fair wraps up today

The fair will conclude today, with the livestock auctions set for the Large Animal Barn at 10 a.m.

Here is a look at the rest of the final day’s events:

• Noon–10 p.m. – Tactical Force Laser Tag (Midway)

• Noon – 11 p.m. – Petting Zoo (Midway)

• 4 p.m. – Amusement Rides Open

• 4 – 10 p.m. – Dino-ROAR! (Midway)

• 4 – 11 p.m. – Monkey Man (Midway)

• 5 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)

• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)

• 6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

• 11 p.m. – Fair closes.