EDITORIAL: Strong community keeps fair going

Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

By Editorial Board

The market steer show took place at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Within hours of this paper hitting the stands, another Lawrence County Fair will be over and part of the event’s decades-long history.

The event, which serves primarily as a showcase for the county’s youth agriculture programs, usually draws thousands and it is no small endeavor.

From the work of the Senior Fair Board, who book the grandstand acts, vendors and amusement rides that help pay for the event, to the Junior Fair Board, who work with Lawrence County 4-H and FFA to organize the livestock competitions, to hundreds of volunteers, who pull off the events, to sponsors of the livestock auctions, who bring financial rewards to the young farmers, it is a large community that makes the fair happen.

We would particularly like to commend Rachael Fraley, who has served several years as the county’s 4-H extension educator, for her work in coordinating, not just 4-H events at the fair, but the months of lead up the event.

The fair brings good times, cherished memories and family traditions to many in the county and the region, and all involved deserve thanks for their effort.

