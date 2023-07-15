Museum pie social is today Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

The public is invited to the Lawrence County Museum today, where a popular event will make its return.

The museum’s 2023 Pie Social will take place at 2 p.m., featuring an assortment of homemade pies from the community, which will be presented to judges.

There will be two categories of pies — amateur and business, coming from Ironton and Lawrence County.

After the judges, make their selection, the public will get to enjoy work of the entrants, with slices of pie offered to attendees.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Everyone is welcome,” Sue Lunsford, with the museum, who handled duties slicing the pies last year, said.

The Lawrence County Museum is located at 506 S. 6th St. in Ironton.