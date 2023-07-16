4-Hers show chickens at the fair
Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023
- The 4-H & FFA Market Chicken Show & Fancy Poultry Show & Showmanship competition took place at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
The 4-H & FFA Market Chicken Show & Fancy Poultry Show & Showmanship competition took place at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday. (Photos by Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)